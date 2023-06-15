Area teams and individuals place in state golf tournament

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota High School boys and girls golf Class A state tournament featured local area teams and individuals from our area. Here is how they fared in today’s competition.

The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys finished day one in seventh place looking to climb up the leaderboard in day two. They finished the tournament in seventh place with a total of 691 strokes.

Bulldogs individuals Logan Thell, Ryan Kronach and Alex James made their mark on the golf course today. Thell finished in 20th place, James finished 77th and Kronach comes in 84th.

Martin County West junior Hunter Schmidt finished day one tied for second. The junior comes up a few strokes shy of first and finishes tied for third place with 143 strokes.

Sleepy Eye United Indians Carson Erickson was partnered with United South Central’s Kadyn Neubauer. Erickson finished tied for 10th after today’s performance. Neubauer finished tied for 15th with other MCW senior Mitchell Weber.

On the girl’s side, Sleepy Eye United freshman Sam Price placed 29th leading the Indians on the board. Senior Liz Schmidt finished 40th. Senior Jaci Domeier finishes 54th, Kiara Murphy finishes 73rd while Chloe Walter and Meriden Andres finished tied for 74th.

In Class AA, Blue Earth Area senior Ashton Lloyd finished tied for 18th.

In Class AAA, Mankato West junior Julian Bhardwaj finished 82nd.

