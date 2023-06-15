Your Photos
BECHS hosting A/V tours of Glenwood Cemetery

Blue Earth County Historical Society (BECHS) is inviting the community to a very unique tour: The cemetery! Specifically, Glenwood Cemetery!
Blue Earth County Historical Society (BECHS) is inviting the community to a very unique tour: The cemetery! Specifically, Glenwood Cemetery!(WAFF)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Historical Society (BECHS) inviting the community to a unique tour: The cemetery! Specifically, Glenwood Cemetery!

There, they will see the Glenwood Cemetery as they’ve never seen it before, with this unique event: a self-guided audio/visual (A/V) tour that features historic photos and memorable stories about the cemetery and some of its “residents.”

The event will also be available on smartphones or other mobile devices, as interested members of the public will have the choice to watch the tours online, from the comfort of their own homes.

Braver souls may wish to visit and walk the cemetery, alive and in-person.

The tour runs from Thurs., June 15, from 4 p.m., until June 30, at midnight.

Tickets are $10 per household/email and are available on BECHS website under the Events tab.

Tickets are a requirement for receiving the tour download link.

For more information, contact BECHS at 507-345-5566 or visit their website by clicking on the Events tab.

