Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Brown County Historical Society presents dual American Turner presentations

While the festivities of the 56th National American Turner Festival, in New Ulm, won’t begin...
While the festivities of the 56th National American Turner Festival, in New Ulm, won’t begin until July, the Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is ready to celebrate a little early.(Brown County Historical Society)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - While the festivities of the 56th National American Turner Festival, in New Ulm, won’t begin until July, the Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is ready to celebrate a little early.

The BCHS museum will be opening two exhibits: “Gut Heil! New Ulm as a Turner Town,” and “Bridge of Friendship, Ulm and New Ulm.”

“The Gut Heil” exhibit will delve into the history of the New Ulm Turner Society, from its formation in 1857, as well as the formation of “Turnerism” in Europe, to its beginnings in the U.S.

The exhibit will also include artifacts from New Ulm’s Turnverein. An actual Turner flag has been loaned just for the occasion, as well as several items from Ted Marti.

Marti participated in Turner Hall’s gymnastics program while in college at the University of Michigan. He also competed in the U. S. Olympic gymnastics trials in the early 1970s.

This exhibit is sponsored by the New Ulm Turnverein.

The other BCHS exhibit, “Bridge of Friendship, Ulm and New Ulm” will display artifacts that were previously displayed in the “Ulm Room” at the museum.

Some of those artifacts will include antique furniture, photographs, prints, and figurines from Ulm, Germany -- donated to New Ulm by the City of Ulm, Germany, in August of 1984.

Those artifacts were on display until 2017.

The two exhibits will be on display through spring of 2024 and held on the second floor of the BCHS museum.

For more information on the exhibit, please contact the BCHS at 507-233-2616.

The event is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and free to the public.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea announced today that she will resign from the Minnesota Supreme...
Chief Justice Lorie Gildea to step down from Supreme Court on October 1
The intersection at Lor Ray Drive and Howard Drive will be closed beginning Monday, June 19th,...
Lor Ray Drive & Howard Drive intersection to close
Blue Earth County Historical Society (BECHS) is inviting the community to a very unique tour:...
BECHS hosting A/V tours of Glenwood Cemetery
FILE - A construction roundabout at the intersection of Hwy 13/Le Sueur Cty. Rd. 28. The...
MnDOT hosting open house for the Hwy 13 Montgomery construction project