Brown County Historical Society presents dual American Turner presentations

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - While the festivities of the 56th National American Turner Festival, in New Ulm, won’t begin until July, the Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is ready to celebrate a little early.

The BCHS museum will be opening two exhibits: “Gut Heil! New Ulm as a Turner Town,” and “Bridge of Friendship, Ulm and New Ulm.”

“The Gut Heil” exhibit will delve into the history of the New Ulm Turner Society, from its formation in 1857, as well as the formation of “Turnerism” in Europe, to its beginnings in the U.S.

The exhibit will also include artifacts from New Ulm’s Turnverein. An actual Turner flag has been loaned just for the occasion, as well as several items from Ted Marti.

Marti participated in Turner Hall’s gymnastics program while in college at the University of Michigan. He also competed in the U. S. Olympic gymnastics trials in the early 1970s.

This exhibit is sponsored by the New Ulm Turnverein.

The other BCHS exhibit, “Bridge of Friendship, Ulm and New Ulm” will display artifacts that were previously displayed in the “Ulm Room” at the museum.

Some of those artifacts will include antique furniture, photographs, prints, and figurines from Ulm, Germany -- donated to New Ulm by the City of Ulm, Germany, in August of 1984.

Those artifacts were on display until 2017.

The two exhibits will be on display through spring of 2024 and held on the second floor of the BCHS museum.

For more information on the exhibit, please contact the BCHS at 507-233-2616.

The event is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and free to the public.

