City of Mankato offices closed in observance of Juneteenth

On Mon., June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, or Freedom Day, all offices for the City of...
On Mon., June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, or Freedom Day, all offices for the City of Mankato will be closed.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - City offices in Mankato will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

According to a release, on Mon., June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, or Freedom Day, all offices for the City of Mankato will be closed.

Residential garabage and recycling pick-up and City bus service will not be impacted by the holiday observance.

