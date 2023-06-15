City of Mankato offices closed in observance of Juneteenth
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - City offices in Mankato will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
According to a release, on Mon., June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, or Freedom Day, all offices for the City of Mankato will be closed.
Residential garabage and recycling pick-up and City bus service will not be impacted by the holiday observance.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.