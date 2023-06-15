City of Mankato offices closed in observance of Juneteenth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - City offices in Mankato will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

According to a release, on Mon., June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, or Freedom Day, all offices for the City of Mankato will be closed.

Residential garabage and recycling pick-up and City bus service will not be impacted by the holiday observance.

