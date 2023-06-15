Commemorating Juneteenth in the Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the freedom of all African Americans from slavery. This federal holiday is observed on Monday. There will be events to commemorate the day in our area.

The Juneteenth foundation and the Greater Mankato Diversity Council are putting on events to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday, that includes a two hour play on Monday.

“I think it’s so important for people to be able to you know, see the play and understand why there’s so much passion behind celebrating Juneteenth and continuing on with the different legacies of all those that I’ve gone before us,” said Owens.

This Saturday, the greater Mankato diversity council will be hosting a free festival to mark Juneteenth from noon to 4 at the civic center plaza downtown mankato.

“Well, the significance of the event that it’s the sixth annual event in the Mankato area. And of course, it’s it is the official 20th event since diversity council has been or started that that tradition in Mankato basically six years ago,” said Alsadig

The goal of the Juneteenth foundation is to uplift the black community and partner with other organizations in the area to promote upward mobility.

Owens “I think the first word that comes to mind is honored. I know that there were so many people who went before me who may have been recognized and people who were not that fought tirelessly right in this fight for equity and in this fight for equality, so I’m honored to be a part of something so big something that’s bigger than myself,” Owens said.

