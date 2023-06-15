Your Photos
Fairmont loses semifinal heartbreaker to Perham, title defense ends

The Cardinals' post-season run was cut short after falling 3-2 to Perham in the Class AA semifinals.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - The defending Class AA champion Fairmont baseball team saw its playoff run fall short in a 3-2 loss to Perham in the Class AA high school baseball semifinals on Wednesday in St. Cloud at Dick Putz Field.

The second-seeded Cardinals and Perham were tied going into the fifth inning, until Perham scored two runs to take a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Fairmont’s Levi Pooley hit a two-RBI triple to seemingly tie the game, but the hit was ruled a controversial ground-rule double, allowing only one run to score. That ended up being the difference maker as the Cardinals lost by one run.

From there, Fairmont went onto win the third-place game over Cannon Falls 8-6 to bring home state hardware for the second-straight season.

