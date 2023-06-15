Your Photos
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say

Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin "CJ" Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10, Delilah Miller, 8, were killed in a crash.(GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RIGGINS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities believe a car crash that killed a family of four in Idaho over the weekend happened after the 17-year-old driver fell asleep on a curvy road and the vehicle went off a cliff, falling 30 feet into a river.

A fisherman found the car upside down and partially submerged in the Salmon River north of Riggins on last Saturday, the Idaho County Coroner’s office said.

Four people inside the car were found dead. Authorities confirmed they were members of a family from Spokane that were heading to Council, Idaho, and had been reported missing.

The deceased were Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his three children, Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10, and Delilah Miller, 8, the coroner’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies believe that Dakota was fatigued and fell asleep, according to the accident report released Wednesday.

“Due to this, Dakota drove off the highway, striking a large pile of rocks, sending the vehicle airborne,” the report said. “The vehicle struck another large pile of rocks, flipping the vehicle over end and landing upside down in the Salmon River.”

Deputies believe water filled the vehicle through a broken window, causing the family to drown, the report said.

GoFundMe pages have been set up online to help the family.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

