FOCP summer meals kickoff

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With area schools out for the summer, Feeding Our Communities Partners’ Summer Pack Program officially kicked off Thursday with the first distribution day of the year, choosing a cheery Hawaiian theme for the day’s work.

The summer meal program began in 2019, and FOCP says that they see the greatest demand for assistance during the summer months, and that the summer program is essential to support local students all year long.

“The intent is for it to be out-of-school hours, typically weekends and school breaks. Well summer is the longest school break and so that food is still relied upon and there’s a meal, typically meal gaps, larger meal gaps during the summer months and so we’re just trying to do our part to help fill that gap and give area students what they need to thrive.”

FOCP and the Backpack Food Program supports nearly 12-hundred students through six school districts, distributing over a thousand food bundles on Thursday that are meant to keep students fed for the entire month.

This year is the second year that FOCP has partnered with the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, including free day passes with the bundles to keep students’ minds active alongside their full stomachs.

“We are nourishing bodies and minds and through the partnership are able to provide youth the opportunity to explore the power of play at one of our local gems here at the Chidlren’s Museum.”

The summer’s first distribution comes exactly one week before FOCP’s biggest summer fundraiser, Beer, Brats and Bourbon, which will be at FOCP’s warehouse on June 22.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.