How air quality is affecting our bodies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With our ongoing air quality issues in Minnesota, some people are avoiding the outdoors.

”It’s um kind of making it a little hard to breathe in.”

The bad air quality that has been making its way through Minnesota is impacting those looking to enjoy some time outside.

“It does make for short stints outside. We can’t be out here very long and then we have to do things inside. And it’s summertime and that’s not really ideal.”

“It’s pretty disappointing to try and take the kids out and try and find fun things for them to do especially when you have certain ones that are a little bit more susceptible to you know, a lot of the pollen in the air already and then to add the smoke coming in.”

For some, health issues could develop due to the bad air.

“In those small particles can travel into our lungs all the way down to the small spaces and start to impede how our lungs function.”

Mayo Clinic Dr. Vanichkachorn says there are some common symptoms:

“Coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing and so forth”

Yet that is not the only one people should keep an eye on.

“That’s only the tip of the iceberg. Wildfire smoke can also affect many other parts of our bodies. So for example, some people may experience stinging in their eyes or sore throat, headache, trouble with taste and smell and even fatigue.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, COVID-19 infection can cause people to be more sensitive to their environment.

“For example individuals that have never had troubles with seasonal allergies can certainly develop allergies or folks who have always had allergies have it worse. And so there is concern that individuals with long COVID who are exposed to wildfire smoke may be more sensitive and I encourage anyone that does have a history of long COVID to protect themselves adequately during this time.”

