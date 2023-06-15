Your Photos
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers

By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage links that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

The Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, establishment, is recalling approximately 42,062 pounds of “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links that may be contaminated with thin strands of black plastic fibers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The pork sausage links were produced on Jan. 26, 2023.

The recall includes 14-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Johnsonville BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage links MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK” with a Best By 07/11/2023 C35 code date printed on the back.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 34224″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered after the firm received one consumer complaint about the product containing very thin strands of black plastic fibers.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to consumption of this product.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them and throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

