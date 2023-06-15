Kato Cycle Club’s KCC Hill Climb

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In honor of their event coming up, recently, Kelsey and Lisa went to check out the Kato Cycle Club!

The club has a special event this weekend: the KCC Hill Climb.

Racing starts at 10:00am on Saturday, pre-registration is desired for all competitors.

Pre-registration for Saturday’s event ends at 5:00 pm on Friday June 16th.

Gates open at 7:00 am Saturday and Sunday mornings for all spectators, you can find more information on their website!

