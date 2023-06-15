Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Kato Cycle Club’s KCC Hill Climb

Racing starts at 10:00am on Saturday, pre-registration is desired for all competitors. Pre-registration for Saturday’s event ends at 5:00 pm on Friday June 16th
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In honor of their event coming up, recently, Kelsey and Lisa went to check out the Kato Cycle Club!

The club has a special event this weekend: the KCC Hill Climb.

Racing starts at 10:00am on Saturday, pre-registration is desired for all competitors.

Pre-registration for Saturday’s event ends at 5:00 pm on Friday June 16th.

Gates open at 7:00 am Saturday and Sunday mornings for all spectators, you can find more information on their website!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Emily and Liz are in the studio from the University of Minnesota Extension. They talk about the...
Available summer camps in the area
The festival is coming up this weekend, taking place from June 16 at 4:00 p.m. to June 17 at...
All things new with Mankato Solstice Outdoor Music Festival
Here are some unique gift ideas for the man in your life, just in time for Father’s Day this...
Father’s Day gift ideas with JLongs
While the festivities of the 56th National American Turner Festival, in New Ulm, won’t begin...
Brown County Historical Society presents dual American Turner presentations