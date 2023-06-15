Lor Ray Drive & Howard Drive intersection to close

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The intersection at Lor Ray Drive and Howard Drive will be closed beginning Monday, June 19th, for a roundabout construction project.

Access will be maintained to the following locations:

• RDO Equipment Inc. can be accessed from Lor Ray Dr., north of the intersection.

• Fire Station #2 and Caswell Park can be accessed from West Howard Dr.

• Arnold’s of Mankato can be accessed from Lor Ray Dr., south of the intersection.

For all other traffic, please follow the detour signage posted and plan ahead for routes that travel through the area. Pedestrian access will also be closed at this intersection for the duration of the project.

The intersection is scheduled to re-open Labor Day weekend. Please check the North Mankato website for periodic construction updates.

