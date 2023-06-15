Maverick Insider: MSU HC Todd Hoffner joins for off-season conversation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Todd Hoffner of the Minnesota State football program joined this week’s edition of Maverick Insider to discuss the team’s addition of Western Oregon to the 2023 football schedule. Hoffner gave insight on the university’s decision to schedule the non-conference game slated for 1 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Blakeslee Stadium.

The 13-year head coach also discussed recruitment and how Blue Earth Area talent Ashton Lloyd is expected to be a big addition to next year’s roster.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.