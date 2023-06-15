Your Photos
May marks another month of strong job growth for Minnesota

Employers add 7,700 jobs in May as Minnesotans continue to enter the workforce.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota workforce continued to grow last month.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), the state watched its labor force grow again as Minnesota employers added 7,700 jobs.

8,700 workers entered the job market. This is the largest over-the-month labor force gain since June 2020, as well as the third straight month with exponential growth in the labor force.

Minnesota’s labor force also grew in April, by almost 3,600 people.

DEED also mentioned that in the last three months, there has been an increase of 13,019 reported.

This is largest since January to March of 2022.

With that, the labor force is still about 32,200 workers smaller than in Feb. of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

