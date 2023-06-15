Your Photos
MnDOT hosting open house for the Hwy 13 Montgomery construction project

FILE - A construction roundabout at the intersection of Hwy 13/Le Sueur Cty. Rd. 28. The project will also include modifications to accesses, updating sidewalk, and installing snow fence.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will host an open house about a project on Highway 13.

The event aims to inform the public of the upcoming Highway 13 project through Montgomery.

While there is no formal presentation planned for the event, the public is welcome to arrive anytime.

Staff from MnDOT will be available to supply more information about the project and answer questions.

MnDOT will replace about 1.2 miles of pavement on Hwy 13, in Montgomery.

A construction roundabout at the intersection of Hwy 13/Le Sueur Cty. Rd. 28. The project will also include modifications to accesses, updating the sidewalk, and installing a snow fence.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Montgomery City Hall, located at 201 Ash Ave. SW.

