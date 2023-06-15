More smoky haze; scattered t-storms by the weekend

Hazy/smoky conditions will continue tonight into Friday, although they will gradually improve over the next couple of days. That said, there will still be a fairly significant impact on air quality across much of Minnesota and northern Iowa through tonight and into Friday. Other than the smoke, our weather will stay dry and warm through Friday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the weekend. While many places will receive at least some rain, the amounts will not be significant, falling somewhere in the tenth to a quarter inch range. However, a few places may experience heavier rainfall amounts of a half inch or more. The further west you are, the more likely this is to happen. The good news is that we are not expecting severe weather this weekend. After the weekend, we will return to a warm, dry, and slightly more humid weather pattern that will persist throughout most of next week.

