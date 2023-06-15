Your Photos
New legislation to protect election workers from abuse

Threats, harassment, or intimidation of election workers is now illegal
FILE -- Minnesota is cracking down on abuse aimed at election workers.
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST, PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is cracking down on abuse aimed at election workers.

Starting today, Minnesota election workers will have new protections aimed at keeping election workers safe from threats, harassment, and intimidation, obstructing the ability to perform their duties.

Minnesota has now joined a growing list of states enacting new laws to protect election workers as threats against them continue to grow.

“Since the 2020 election, in Minnesota and across the country, election workers have been targeted for simply doing their jobs,” said Secretary of State Steve Simon. “This new legislation provides our state’s local election administrators and the 30,000 election workers across the state confidence and peace of mind while administering free and fair elections.”

The new law makes it illegal to:

  • Intimidate elections workers;
  • Interfere with the administration of an election
  • Disseminate information of an election official
  • Obstruct access of any election official to the location where elections administration is taking place;
  • Tamper with voting equipment or ballot boxes;
  • Tamper with the Statewide Voter Registration System, registration list or polling place roster
  • Accessing the statewide voter registration system without authorization.

Those in violation of this law will be guilty of a gross misdemeanor with possible civil penalties of damages fined up to $1,000 per violation.

In 2022, four other states passed legislation to protect election workers.

