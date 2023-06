ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded New Ulm Cathedral baseball team fell to Lyle-Pacelli 6-1 in the Class A high school baseball semifinals at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud on Wednesday.

The Greyhounds went onto win the third-place title after defeating Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2-1.

