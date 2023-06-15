Your Photos
Organizations are seeing less homeless vets

Although it’s small progress organizations in Minnesota say they are seeing fewer homeless vets in the streets.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fewer than 300 veterans in Minnesota don’t have a roof over their heads on any given night.

A decade ago, the number was more than twice as high.

The current Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough grew up in Minnesota and is now in charge of trying to make sure all veterans have somewhere to live.

He’s seeing progress, but it’s a constant battle.

Even in Minnesota, the state records 45 new veterans becoming homeless every month.

so transitional services are a major need.

“We are constantly looking for partners to help us with transitional housing,” explained McDonough.

The state just recently put up almost $78 million to help pay for renovations for veteran housing.

