Poor air quality continues ahead of weekend rain chances

Wildfire smoke has sunk to the surface across southern Minnesota leading to poor air quality alerts ahead of weekend rain and storm chances returning by Saturday.

Wildfire smoke from Canada has progressively gotten heavier through Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning leading to reduced visibility and very unhealthy air quality in portions of southern Minnesota, including Mankato. Air quality is projected to gradually improve throughout the morning and afternoon hours; however, it will continue to range between unhealthy (around the Twin Cities areas) and unhealthy for some across southern Minnesota. Despite the minor improvements forecasted by this afternoon, an air quality alert will remain in effect until early Friday morning. It is highly recommended that everyone limits their time outside with some continuing to remain indoors at all costs (if possible). It is also recommended that if you are going to be driving, you should use the air circulation option in your vehicle. This recirculated the cleaner air inside your car (as it has already been filtered) vs. pulling that outside air into your car as that will bring those smoky conditions into your car; which, will help with things like a dry, scratchy throat, itchy nose or allergy like symptoms, shortness of breath at times, and more. If you have to be outside for an extended period of time, it is recommended that you wear a mask to help prevent breathing in the polluted air/smoky air.

Smoke is projected to start clearing gradually late tonight into Friday morning, though hazy skies may remain aloft. The air quality alert is also set to expire early Friday morning. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day before they increase later Friday night. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s with light winds mixed in. Late Friday night temperatures will dip into the mid-60s with a chance for some thunderstorms after midnight.

This weekend will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s on Saturday and the low-80s on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are projected to start clearing out Sunday evening and night leading to sunshine by Monday morning.

Next week will be much warmer with a slight increase in humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday through Thursday evening before partly cloudy skies move into the area. Temperatures through the first half on the week will hover in the upper-80s with slight humidity making it feel a little muggy. Thankfully there will be a light breeze reaching up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times.

The end of next week will be mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the area starting late Thursday night, Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will slowly dip into the mid to low-80s by Saturday of next weekend.

