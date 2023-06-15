Renville County authorities respond to one-vehicle rollover

RENVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Renville County authorities responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Renville County Sherriff’s Dept., the office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover around 3:52 p.m., involving a truck, close to the intersection of Renville County Road 11 and 220th St.

That location was of the crash was about four miles northwest of Renville, MN in Crooks Township.

Emergency responders discovered a 2015 Mack tandem-axle truck with a large water tank resting on its top near the intersection.

The driver of the truck, Wayne D. Weisser, 57, from Tripp, SD, was already out of the vehicle when responders arrived.

According to the release, preliminary investigations discovered that Weisser was behind another vehicle, traveling westbound on Renville County Road 11.

The vehicle in front of Weisser intended to make a left turn onto 220th Street but was slowed or stopped in the traffic lane, waiting for the oncoming traffic to pass by before turning.

To avoid colliding with the vehicle in front of him, Weisser apparently swerved to the right, only to enter a ditch, where his truck overturned.

Weisser was treated at the scene, and then flown by helicopter to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The truck Weisser was driving, however, sustained heavy damage.

Multiple agencies helped at the scene, including the Renville Fire Department, Renville Medical Response Unit (MRU), Renville Police Department, Olivia Ambulance Service and North Air Care.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

