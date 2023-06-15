Summer Solstice Festival begins this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Solstice Outdoor Music Festival is tomorrow and Saturday at a new location: the food hub park downtown Mankato.

There will be live music from several bands, food trucks, vendors, and a silent auction.

Local businesses are donating goods and gift cards.

This event is a fundraiser with all proceeds going to local non-profit called circle the earth recreation organization.

“We bring new and unique recreational opportunities for Mankato area. We do the Nordic exposure events with our saunas and cold baths. We’re working on a cross-country trail project out at Lake Washington. We’re working on getting a free ultra-public skate park and things like that for our community,” said Martie Kaus.

Friday, the gates for the festival open at 4 pm and on Saturday, the gates open at 11 am. The tickets for Friday are $25 and the tickets for Sunday are $35. If you go both days, you can get a 10% discount.

