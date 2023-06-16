Your Photos
Fairmont High School Robotics Team wins big at state robotics combination

The Fairmont High School Robotics Team had a big win, last month, at The Minnesota State High...
The Fairmont High School Robotics Team had a big win, last month, at The Minnesota State High School League State Robotics Competition (MSHSL).(KEYC Photo/Marissa Voss)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont High School Robotics Team had a big win, last month, at The Minnesota State High School League State Robotics Competition (MSHSL).

The competition took place at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Sat, May 6.

There, 36 teams from the entire state vied for the top prize.

The MSHSL started hosting robotics tournaments in 2012 and has remained a single class tournament, despite the school’s size.

Teams play eight qualification matches, until the top 12 teams square off in a double elimination bracket.

At the end of the qualification rounds, the Fairmont High School Robotics Team 2847, known as The Megahertz, was ranked fourth.

At the tournament, Senior Aiden Nelson received All State Honors and Head Mentor Sam Viesselman was recognized as Section 2 Robotics Coach of the Year as well as Assistant Robotics Coach of the Year at the state level.

The team will now enjoy a break before resuming summer training sessions.

