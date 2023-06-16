Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fillin’ Station prioritizes the people

The new owner of Fillin’ Station in downtown Mankato is working to expand its impact by prioritizing helping others.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local coffee shops bring a lot to a community. The new owner of Fillin’ Station in downtown Mankato is working to expand its impact by prioritizing helping others.

“Chill atmosphere with really good coffee that allows people to like have conversations with with people,” said Bennett Coughlan.

Fillin’ Station has been in downtown Mankato for over 20 years. Coughlan has owned the coffee shop since January. He has a story to share and a mission to help others.

“We host a lot of 12-step recovery meetings here. That’s kind of part of my story. It’s really important part of it to me,” said Coughlan

Not only does he work to help those dealing with addiction; he also helps local artists by promoting their work and selling it.

“We try to focus on artists that are local haven’t done a lot of display, you know, you know shows or anything like that. I got a ton of them but more up-and-coming than established artists. Like there’s not a lot of venues for you know For people to exhibit their art that are like beginner stage stuff, you know, this is maybe your first time putting your art out there things like that,” said Coughlan.

“I think the art is an amazing thing because it doesn’t matter if you’re a local artist or someone who’s nationwide. You can come in here sell your art, buy some art, and it’s good to support local of course,” said Nriannon Ebert.

That vision and stressing the importance of helping others and not defining people by their struggles means a lot to the employees here, too.

“I think it has a really big impact because it’s been around for so long and it’s rooted behind helping other people and like being authentic. There’s not a lot of places where you can come and feel truly comfortable and accepted. So I think that has a big impact on the people that come and visit here,” said Ebert.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Oswald was last seen on June 1 in Brook Park, Minn. Investigators believe she was in Saint Paul...
Missing teen: Zoe Oswald
The U.S. Justice Department accused Minneapolis Police of routinely engaging in a pattern of...
U.S. Justice Department accuses Minneapolis Police of racist and abusive behaviors
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl