Fillin’ Station prioritizes the people

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local coffee shops bring a lot to a community. The new owner of Fillin’ Station in downtown Mankato is working to expand its impact by prioritizing helping others.

“Chill atmosphere with really good coffee that allows people to like have conversations with with people,” said Bennett Coughlan.

Fillin’ Station has been in downtown Mankato for over 20 years. Coughlan has owned the coffee shop since January. He has a story to share and a mission to help others.

“We host a lot of 12-step recovery meetings here. That’s kind of part of my story. It’s really important part of it to me,” said Coughlan

Not only does he work to help those dealing with addiction; he also helps local artists by promoting their work and selling it.

“We try to focus on artists that are local haven’t done a lot of display, you know, you know shows or anything like that. I got a ton of them but more up-and-coming than established artists. Like there’s not a lot of venues for you know For people to exhibit their art that are like beginner stage stuff, you know, this is maybe your first time putting your art out there things like that,” said Coughlan.

“I think the art is an amazing thing because it doesn’t matter if you’re a local artist or someone who’s nationwide. You can come in here sell your art, buy some art, and it’s good to support local of course,” said Nriannon Ebert.

That vision and stressing the importance of helping others and not defining people by their struggles means a lot to the employees here, too.

“I think it has a really big impact because it’s been around for so long and it’s rooted behind helping other people and like being authentic. There’s not a lot of places where you can come and feel truly comfortable and accepted. So I think that has a big impact on the people that come and visit here,” said Ebert.

