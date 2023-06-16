Your Photos
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl

Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested assistance from North Mankato Police Department and Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office in stopping a vehicle June 15.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested assistance from North Mankato Police Department and Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office in stopping a vehicle June 15.

A traffic stop was conducted in efforts to stop the vehicle, forcing the vehicle to pull into a parking lot and stop on Commerce Dr.

Officers were able to make contact with the driver of the vehicle, identifying himself as Marcus Anthony Bryant.

As officers were talking to Bryant, he fled in the vehicle which led to a brief vehicle pursuit. Bryant attempted to elude law enforcement by driving over curbs and medians, causing unnecessary damage to public property and his vehicle. Due to Bryant’s recklessness, his vehicle became disabled between two buildings near the Commerce Dr. and Lor Ray Dr. intersection.

Bryant and a second male passenger fled on foot from the vehicle leaving two injured female passengers behind in the vehicle. Officers and deputies tended to the injured passengers until they were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato Hospital for evaluation. The second male passenger, Duane Lee Johnson Meadows, was located and apprehended shortly thereafter with the assistance of a drone and K9 unit.

The two female passengers of the vehicle identified as Destiny Tamara Burch and Nautica Inez-Renee Bennett-Miller, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were medically cleared by the hospital before they were transported to the Blue Earth County Jail.

Bryant was located the next morning at 6:45 a.m. by a North Mankato police officer who identified the suspect while on patrol. Bryant was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say, this investigation has led to the seizure of over 2700 counterfeit fentanyl pills, cocaine, and 4 handguns one of which was equipped with an auto sear that converts the pistol from semi-automatic to full auto. Also located in the vehicle were several high-capacity magazines.

Both Bryant and Meadows are prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition, as both have been convicted of violent felony-level crimes in the past.

The four subjects are in custody awaiting formal charges.

