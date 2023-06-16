Freeborn County Historical Museum celebrates local artists with ‘A Little Night Music’

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - Those ready to sit back, relax and listen to some live tunes should get ready for “A Little Night Music.”

The Freeborn County Historical Museum (FCHM) is inviting the public to a live music on June 30, at 7 p.m., for an event called A Little Night Music with the Pumper, the Peddler, & the Politician, in Albert Lea.

Members of the audience are asked to bring their own chair or blanket for a night of live and local music in the historic village of the Freeborn County Historical Museum.

The Pumper, the Peddler, & the Politician is made up of three friends who take pleasure in making music together, performing easy-listening rock ‘n’ roll from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

Some of the songs may seem a little familiar to audience members, as the likes of Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers, the Beatles, the Eagles and others are performed.

The Museum is at 1031 Bridge Avenue, Albert Lea, MN, and is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The event is free for FCHM members and $5 for nonmembers.

For more information on the event, visit the FCHM’s Facebook page, or call their office at 507-373-8003

