MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With lake life being fully embraced during this time of year, for many that means having all the toys. Mankato Motorsports gives the full scoop on what you need to know about Jet Skis.

Mankato Motorsports is located at 130 St. Andrews Drive, just off highway 14 in Mankato.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.