Missing teen: Zoe Oswald

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Zoe Oswald, age 15. Oswald was last seen on June 1 in Brook Park, Minn. Investigators believe she was in Saint Paul on June 9 near the Xcel Energy Center. It is possible she could be in the Minneapolis/Saint Paul area.

She was last seen wearing a crop top and faded ripped jeans. She has multiple tattoos on her hands, back, chest/sternum and legs. Her hair style might be brown now.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Zoe Oswald, age 15, please call 911 or contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.

