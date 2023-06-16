New Mankato Christian Academy to open this fall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Christian Academy, the brand-new high school opening in August is expected to bring new leadership roles, new opportunities, and a whole lot more for their new students.

Dean of Faculty David Reagle is optimistic that the new school will affect all sides of student life, both in and out of the classroom.

“[The hope is] that they’re not thinking for their own gain but rather for benefiting all those around them and serving their neighbors, whether they’re in their churches, whether they’re in their jobs, whether their volunteering or in their families,” said Reagle.

For the Head of Mankato Christian Academy, Kathy Johnson, the hope is for students to build community connections right away.

“Our students are going to develop genuine connections with the community, with business leaders,” explained Johnson. “They are going to be going out, every week, and working with different businesses. We’re going to discover what their passions are, what their goals are for the future”

At the end of it all, the goal for their students is that they leave their school with a feeling of purpose.

“They will leave Mankato Christian academy with an idea, with a plan for their future: goals and how to meet them,” said Johnson.

With the new beginning for Mankato Christian Academy, and the open house in July, August 24 can’t come soon enough.

