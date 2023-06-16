Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

North Mankato Internet safety presentation postponed

A parental internet safety presentation scheduled for this evening in North Mankato has been postponed.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A parental internet safety presentation scheduled for this evening in North Mankato has been postponed.

The event was scheduled to be held at the North Mankato Police Annex at 6 p.m. this evening.

The city says it will be scheduled at a date to be announced later.

The presentation will include how parents can teach their children to spot common tricks used by online predators.

Topics covered include inappropriate content, online privacy, sextortion, and cyberbullying.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

FILE - Rep, Finstad's statement was mostly one of gratitude and praise. However, he also...
Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) expresses thanks to D.C. police for quick response after staffer is attacked
The Freeborn County Historical Museum (FCHM) is inviting the public to a live music on June 30,...
Freeborn County Historical Museum celebrates local artists with ‘A Little Night Music’
The Fairmont High School Robotics Team had a big win, last month, at The Minnesota State High...
Fairmont High School Robotics Team wins big at state robotics combination
The new Mankato Christian Academy has high hopes that its students will build strong...
New Mankato Christian Academy to open this fall