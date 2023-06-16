North Mankato Internet safety presentation postponed

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A parental internet safety presentation scheduled for this evening in North Mankato has been postponed.

The event was scheduled to be held at the North Mankato Police Annex at 6 p.m. this evening.

The city says it will be scheduled at a date to be announced later.

The presentation will include how parents can teach their children to spot common tricks used by online predators.

Topics covered include inappropriate content, online privacy, sextortion, and cyberbullying.

