Pleasant Friday ahead of weekend shower, t-storm chances

Improved air quality will lead to a pleasant end to this week with sunshine and highs in the 80s before we see an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms through Father’s Day Weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny despite a minor haze sticking around above our heads. The good news is, despite that haze, air quality will be much better compared to Thursday. The air quality is projected to stick in the moderate, or yellow, zone for the state of Minnesota through today. This means that only a very small amount of individuals who are extra sensitive to things like ground-level ozone and/or smoke pollution may want to take some extra precautions; however, this is roughly less than 5% of the population across the state. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the low-80s with light winds reaching up to 10 mph. Tonight will gradually become partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will gradually become mostly cloudy by the early afternoon hours with incoming showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Those rain chances will most likely hold off until the early to mid-afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the low to mid-80s as winds reach up to 15 mph at times. Saturday night will remain rather cloudy with a few overnight showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will remain rather cloudy with more shower and thunderstorm chances mixed in throughout the day. If you have plans to be outdoors to celebrate Father’s Day you may want to have a backup plan to be indoors. Temperatures will rise into the low-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms will start to gradually clear out of the area late Sunday night with skies becoming mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Monday, Juneteenth, will be sunny and hot. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s across the area with slight humidity mixed in as winds reach up to 15 mph. Monday night will remain clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain sunny, hot, and slightly humid despite a beautiful breeze in the area. Temperatures will likely hover in the low-90s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts between 20 and 30 mph at times. Tuesday night will remain clear and warm as temperatures dip into the upper-60s and low-70s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, the first official day of summer, will definitely feel like summer with hot and slightly humid conditions mixed in. Temperatures will rise into the low-90s with winds reaching up to 15 mph throughout the day. Wednesday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-70s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain hot with partly cloudy skies mixed in. Due to the warm temperatures, sunshine mixed in, and slight humidity, a chance of showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s with winds up to 15 mph. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and/or thunderstorms overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and night. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s with winds up to 15 mph. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy with a few showers and/or thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend will remain partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms throughout Saturday. Temperatures through the weekend will hover in the mid-80s with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will remain partly cloudy Saturday night before we see gradual clearing late Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures Saturday night will dip into the mid to upper-60s by Sunday morning, while temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

