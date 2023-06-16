Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) expresses thanks to D.C. police for quick response after staffer is attacked

FILE - Rep, Finstad's statement was mostly one of gratitude and praise. However, he also...
FILE - Rep, Finstad's statement was mostly one of gratitude and praise. However, he also pointed out how the incident could have been prevented -- as well as his thoughts on what can be done, moving forward.(KEYC)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C (KEYC) - Minnesota Congressman Rep, Brad Finstad had a few things to say after one of his staff was attacked at gunpoint mere blocks from the U.S. Capitol building.

For the most part, it was a statement of gratitude and praise.

“Following Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, one of my staffers was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman,” said Rep. Finstad. “Thankfully, he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor. I thank the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and their attention to this incident.”

Rep. Finstad did, however, did imply that this incident could have been prevented as well as his thoughts on what can be done, moving forward.

“In Washington, D.C. and cities across the country, anti-police, soft-on-crime policies have created lawless societies that endanger the public and empower criminal behavior,” said Rep. Finstad. “It’s time we started treating criminals like criminals and bring back commonsense policies that imprison career criminals, keep the public safe, and allow our police officers to adequately protect our communities and keep violent criminals off the streets.”

Rep. Finstad won the reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District last November.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

A parental internet safety presentation scheduled for this evening in North Mankato has been...
North Mankato Internet safety presentation postponed
The Freeborn County Historical Museum (FCHM) is inviting the public to a live music on June 30,...
Freeborn County Historical Museum celebrates local artists with ‘A Little Night Music’
The Fairmont High School Robotics Team had a big win, last month, at The Minnesota State High...
Fairmont High School Robotics Team wins big at state robotics combination
The new Mankato Christian Academy has high hopes that its students will build strong...
New Mankato Christian Academy to open this fall