St. Peter Chief of Police addresses recent string of area break-ins, burglaries

ST, PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last two weeks, the St. Peter Police Department has seen several vehicle break-ins and two burglaries at private residences.

On Friday, a release was issued with a statement by Chief of Police Matt Grochow.

In the statement, Grochow outlined several instances where vehicle windows were broken, once suspects had a clear view of whatever valuables were left in the vehicle.

“These crimes of opportunities have occurred throughout the community and do not relate to one specific geographic area of St. Peter,” said Grochow. “The incidents have occurred in vehicles parked on the street and inside garages where garage doors were left open.”

He also stated that many of these crimes could have been preventable by applying extra caution and staying vigilant.

“Suspect(s) walked throughout the entire home and stole money and jewelry,” described Grochow, in his statement. “To prevent this [from] happening to you or someone you love, I can’t stress enough how important it is to secure doors and windows at all times.”

Grochow said that while police are actively investigating these crimes, the department is asking for the public’s aid in looking at footage from outside video cameras on their properties, specifically on June 15-16, during the times of 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

He also emphasized that if anyone sees something suspicious, via camera footage or through their window over the last evening to contact the Police Department immediately at (507) 931-1550,

Lastly, St. Peter’s Chief of Police thanked the community for keeping their city safe.

