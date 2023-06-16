Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. Peter Chief of Police addresses recent string of area break-ins, burglaries

St. Peter's Chief of Police Matt Grochow said in a statement that police are actively...
St. Peter's Chief of Police Matt Grochow said in a statement that police are actively investigating the crimes and outlined how the community can stay safe and aid police in their search.(KEYC)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST, PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last two weeks, the St. Peter Police Department has seen several vehicle break-ins and two burglaries at private residences.

On Friday, a release was issued with a statement by Chief of Police Matt Grochow.

In the statement, Grochow outlined several instances where vehicle windows were broken, once suspects had a clear view of whatever valuables were left in the vehicle.

“These crimes of opportunities have occurred throughout the community and do not relate to one specific geographic area of St. Peter,” said Grochow. “The incidents have occurred in vehicles parked on the street and inside garages where garage doors were left open.”

He also stated that many of these crimes could have been preventable by applying extra caution and staying vigilant.

“Suspect(s) walked throughout the entire home and stole money and jewelry,” described Grochow, in his statement. “To prevent this [from] happening to you or someone you love, I can’t stress enough how important it is to secure doors and windows at all times.”

Grochow said that while police are actively investigating these crimes, the department is asking for the public’s aid in looking at footage from outside video cameras on their properties, specifically on June 15-16, during the times of 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

He also emphasized that if anyone sees something suspicious, via camera footage or through their window over the last evening to contact the Police Department immediately at (507) 931-1550,

Lastly, St. Peter’s Chief of Police thanked the community for keeping their city safe.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

A parental internet safety presentation scheduled for this evening in North Mankato has been...
North Mankato Internet safety presentation postponed
FILE - Rep, Finstad's statement was mostly one of gratitude and praise. However, he also...
Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) expresses thanks to D.C. police for quick response after staffer is attacked
The Freeborn County Historical Museum (FCHM) is inviting the public to a live music on June 30,...
Freeborn County Historical Museum celebrates local artists with ‘A Little Night Music’
The Fairmont High School Robotics Team had a big win, last month, at The Minnesota State High...
Fairmont High School Robotics Team wins big at state robotics combination