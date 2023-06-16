Superior National Forest closes portion of BWCA due to wildfire

LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A portion of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is now closed due to a wildfire burning west of the Gunflint Trail.

The Spice Lake Fire was first detected Tuesday afternoon about 10 miles west of the Gunflint Trail.

Thursday evening, Superior National Forest officials announced they’re closing an area around the fire, to keep people out of harms way if the flames spread.

Find the closure map below.

Several popular entry points are impacted. (Superior National Forest)

At last check, the fire was 30 acres in size, but burning in an area where previous fires have been known to grow rapidly.

Officials say due to the complexity of the Spice Lake fire, the closure is necessary.

These are not normal circumstances, the drought, warm temperatures, unpredictable high winds and fuel loads are creating a dangerous condition for our firefighters and the recreating public.

There are several popular entry points effected by this closure.

Moose Lake, Saganaga Lake, Seagull Lake, Kekekabic Trail (West) and Snowbank are the entry points that most people use to travel to the area affected by the closure order.

The closure goes into effect at 12 a.m. Friday.

It will remain in effect until the fire is declared out, unless sooner rescinded.

The forest has contacted the cooperators and current BWCAW permit holders with permits for Moose, Snowbank, Seagull, Saganaga and Kek trail east and west entry points and have encouraged them to seek alternative experiences.

On June 19, the forest will review the permit levels and make any adjustments as needed.

Crews are battling the fire from the ground and air.

A 19-man hotshot crew will arrive in the next couple days to assist.

This is a developing situation. Stay with Northern News Now for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.