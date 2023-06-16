Thunderstorms this weekend

We’re expecting a calm and dry Friday to kick off the weekend, however rain and thunderstorms are expected through the weekend.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 50s, with partly cloudy skies and wind from the East around 5-10mph. Tomorrow, highs will be in the mid 70s, with mostly cloudy skies as the rain moves in.

Tomorrow, thunderstorms and rain will be scattered throughout the region starting in the early afternoon and continuing through Sunday. Everyone should see some rain at some point, however this weekend is not a washout. Slow moving thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain, but this system will likely not greatly impact the dry soil conditions. The severe threat is minimal for this weekend.

Going into next week, temperatures will climb towards the 90s, with plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Another rain chance is possible towards the end of next week, but it’s a bit far out to know the details. The First Alert Weather team will keep you updated as we get closer, and the KEYC Weather App is a great resource to stay informed about any active weather.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.