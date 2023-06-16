Your Photos
U.S. Justice Department accuses Minneapolis Police of racist and abusive behaviors

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The U.S. Justice Department accused Minneapolis Police of routinely engaging in a pattern of racist and abusive behaviors, violating constitutional rights, today. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland joined local leaders in Minneapolis for a press conference to reveal the scathing findings.

”Such conduct is deeply disturbing and it erodes the community’s trust in law enforcement.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Department of Justice found evidence showing that the Minneapolis Police Department exhibited a pattern or practice of misconduct that violated the first and fourth amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

“We found that MPD and the City of Minneapolis engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force unlawfully discriminating against Black and Native American people and enforcement activities violating the rights of people engaged in protected speech and discriminating against people with behavioral disabilities and when responding to them in crisis.”

The investigation was prompted by the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Minneapolis Police Department was officially under investigation in April of 2021, a day after former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd.

“We observed many MPD officers who did their difficult work with professionalism, courage and respect. But the patterns and practices we observed made what happened to George Floyd possible.”

(After the conviction of officers involved in Floyd’s death,) the report found Minneapolis Police had used dangerous techniques for years..

“These systemic issues didn’t just occur on May 25, 2020. There were instances like that that were being reported by the community long before that.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded by saying the city has been working to make changes.

“Today, it marks a new chapter in the history of Public Safety in Minneapolis.”

Police Chief Brian O’Hara says:

“I promise you today that our department will be transparent and will provide an ongoing accounting of our successes as well as our challenges. We’ll at the same time continue our dedicated efforts to keep all people of Minneapolis safe and secure.”

The report says the findings were based on reviews of documents, body camera videos, data provided by the city and police, and rides and conversations with officers, residents and others.

“We saw it here in Minneapolis. And what we saw in in the report is heartbreaking and I think everybody in Minneapolis realizes that.”

Minneapolis is already under a consent decree from the state of Minnesota after a similar investigation by the state Department of Human Rights. That will be handled at the same time. The federal investigation requires reforms to be overseen by an independent monitor and approved by a federal judge.

