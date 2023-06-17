Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city

A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (CNN) - If you ever wanted to visit the iconic coffee shop from “Friends” looks like you’ll soon have the chance.

A real-life Central Perk coffeehouse inspired by “Friends” is opening later this year.

But Central Perk won’t be in New York City like the one Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey frequented -- Central Perk Coffee Company will be opening in Boston.

The new coffee spot is inspired by the legendary sitcom.

Aesthetically it will look like the show’s set within a modern, fully functioning coffeehouse.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers have reported that Jim Tweto, a noted bush pilot and member of the...
‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto, bush guide killed in plane crash
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
LNL: President, PA leaders discuss race to repair collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia