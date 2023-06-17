Your Photos
New Prague reigns supreme, captures first-ever state baseball championship

The Trojans are bringing home the state championship for the first time after a hard-fought win...
The Trojans are bringing home the state championship for the first time after a hard-fought win over Mahtomedi in the Class AAA title game.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger, Jackson Jirik and Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Prague baseball team secured the Class AAA state high school baseball championship on Friday with a 5-3 victory over Mahtomedi at CHS Field in St. Paul.

The Trojans were the top seed in the Class AAA bracket and topped off the 2023 postseason with its first-ever state title. New Prague senior Nolan Eischens was the catalyst in the Trojans’ historic victory as he finished with 3 RBI against the Zephers.

