New Prague reigns supreme, captures first-ever state baseball championship

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Prague baseball team secured the Class AAA state high school baseball championship on Friday with a 5-3 victory over Mahtomedi at CHS Field in St. Paul.

The Trojans were the top seed in the Class AAA bracket and topped off the 2023 postseason with its first-ever state title. New Prague senior Nolan Eischens was the catalyst in the Trojans’ historic victory as he finished with 3 RBI against the Zephers.

