Thunderstorms through evening

For our Saturday, we are tracking scattered thunderstorms which will last through Sunday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for some of our counties in Iowa until 10pm. This area could see strong damaging winds or large hail. While widespread severe weather is not likely, some strong or severe storms are possible in southern Minnesota as well.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible, and some areas in western Minnesota have reported heavy rain. Unfortunately, if you are hoping for rain, this event as a whole is not expected to make much of a dent in the moisture deficit across the region.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue through the overnight, and will lessen Sunday morning. We can expect dry conditions again by later in the afternoon, so any outdoor Father’s Day plans are not a washout.

This week, temperatures will rise into the 90s so we will definitely be feeling like summer. Our next rain chance may be Thursday and into next weekend, but the details are not certain quite yet.

