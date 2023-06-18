Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Shooting suspect arrested after 5 people wounded near Washington state music festival

FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Five people were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting a music festival Saturday night, police said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers pursued the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

Five victims suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Police said a nearby concert was going ahead as planned. KREM-TV reported the concert was an electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland festival posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the campground but said there was no danger.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction.
Original Prince demo tape up for auction
Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open...
Fowler, Clark share the US Open lead with major champs chasing them
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, kids found safe in Indiana
The Cleveland Spiders townball team defeated Lake Crystal at home on Sat. Jun. 17, 2023.
TOWNBALL: Cleveland wins against Lake Crystal