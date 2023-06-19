Your Photos
Air quality alert issued for Tuesday, June 20, through Thursday, June 22

Air quality is expected to reach the orange AQI category in central and southern Minn., which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for central and southern Minnesota, effective from noon Tuesday, June 20, through 9 p.m. Thursday, June 22. The affected area includes central and southern Minnesota, and the tribal nations of Leech Lake, Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux, and Prairie Island.

Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across central and southern Minnesota. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight.

Ozone levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across central and southern Minnesota. The alert area includes the Twin Cities, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Ortonville, Mankato, and the tribal nations of Leech Lake, Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux, and Prairie Island. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

