Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Annual Park Days celebration in Madelia to begin July 7; schedule announced

The annual Park Days event, held from July 7-9, will feature food and drinks music, a Beer...
The annual Park Days event, held from July 7-9, will feature food and drinks music, a Beer Garden featuring Madelia’s Local Brew Master. Lost Sanity Brewing.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - For Madelia, it’s almost time to head on over to the park.

The annual Park Days event, held from July 7-9, will feature food and drinks music, a Beer Garden featuring Madelia’s Local Brew Master. Lost Sanity Brewing.

On Sunday, July 7, the Grand Parade will be held at 7 p.m,, the IV Play will be onstage at 8:30 pm, and at 10 p.m., the fireworks will begin.

On July 8, activities will include Rivers Edge Art & More Fair, Family Fun Zone, Watona Park Blues Festival music, beginning at 11:40 a.m., featuring Billy and the Bangers, Bambi Alexandra, Everett Smithson Band, Inside Straight Band and Headliner: Lamont Cranston Band.

Lastly, on Sunday, July 9, from 7:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m., events will include Madelia Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast, located at the Madelia Government Center on 18 Drew Ave NE); at 7 a.m. - 8:45 a.m., registration will be held for Best Shot Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. The latter is Sponsored by Anytime Fitness of Madelia.

A community Community Worship Service will be held at 10 a.m.

Park Days was made possible through Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, an Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant.

For a Full Schedule. visit Madelia’s site.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident

Latest News

The historic popcorn wagon’s appearance will be in conjunction with New Ulm’s Quiltistry event...
BCHS’s 1914 Popcorn Wagon to open June 24
Presented by the Brown County Historical Society (BCHS), on Sat., June 24, local artist Maggie...
Chair caning, seat weaving demonstration to be held at Historic Kiesling House
FILE - The Fairmont Fireworks display is one of the largest in south central Minnesota, shot...
Fairmont to hold fireworks display on July 1
The road signs at the intersection of Lor Ray Drive and Howard Drive in North Mankato, Minn.
Intersection of Lor Ray Drive, Howard Drive closed for construction