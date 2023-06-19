Annual Park Days celebration in Madelia to begin July 7; schedule announced

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - For Madelia, it’s almost time to head on over to the park.

The annual Park Days event, held from July 7-9, will feature food and drinks music, a Beer Garden featuring Madelia’s Local Brew Master. Lost Sanity Brewing.

On Sunday, July 7, the Grand Parade will be held at 7 p.m,, the IV Play will be onstage at 8:30 pm, and at 10 p.m., the fireworks will begin.

On July 8, activities will include Rivers Edge Art & More Fair, Family Fun Zone, Watona Park Blues Festival music, beginning at 11:40 a.m., featuring Billy and the Bangers, Bambi Alexandra, Everett Smithson Band, Inside Straight Band and Headliner: Lamont Cranston Band.

Lastly, on Sunday, July 9, from 7:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m., events will include Madelia Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast, located at the Madelia Government Center on 18 Drew Ave NE); at 7 a.m. - 8:45 a.m., registration will be held for Best Shot Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. The latter is Sponsored by Anytime Fitness of Madelia.

A community Community Worship Service will be held at 10 a.m.

Park Days was made possible through Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, an Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant.

For a Full Schedule. visit Madelia’s site.

