BCHS’s 1914 Popcorn Wagon to open June 24

The historic popcorn wagon’s appearance will be in conjunction with New Ulm’s Quiltistry event...
The historic popcorn wagon’s appearance will be in conjunction with New Ulm’s Quiltistry event and Autofest(Carolyn Marti Smith)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Things are about to start popping in New Ulm!

The Brown County Historical Society’s (BCHS) 1914 Popcorn Wagon is opening on Sat., June 24, from 10 a.m. until 5p.m. F

The wagon will be operating at 12 N. Broadway, near the vintage gas pumps.

The wagon has been a part of local history since 1914.

Once it was purchased by BCHS in 2002, the wagon was restored to its original appearance by a team of volunteers.

All proceeds for this event, including popcorn and beverage sales, will be contributed to BCHS and its programs.

The wagon’s appearance will be in conjunction with BCHS’s Quiltistry event and Autofest.

For more information, call (507) 233-2616 or email.

