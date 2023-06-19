Chair caning, seat weaving demonstration to be held at Historic Kiesling House

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Arts and crafts fans have something to be excited about!

Presented by the Brown County Historical Society (BCHS), on Sat., June 24, local artist Maggie Schwab will be showing the heritage craft of chair caning/seat weaving at the Historic Kiesling House.

The public is invited to learn about how chairs were caned in the past and a demonstration.

Prior to her caning 35-year caning journey, Schwab refinished furniture. At one point, it was suggested to her that she learn about caning. It was then that she fell in love with the art form.

The drop-in presentation will include a video presentation and exhibits.

Admission is $3.00 per person - Free for BCHS members and for children ages 4 and under. For more information, call: 507-233-2616 or email.

