Fairmont to hold fireworks display on July 1

FILE - The Fairmont Fireworks display is one of the largest in south central Minnesota, shot...
FILE - The Fairmont Fireworks display is one of the largest in south central Minnesota, shot from the west side of Lake Sisseton, across from Ward Park, in Fairmont.(MGN Online and Pexels)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s almost for Fairmont to light up the sky!

The Fairmont Fireworks display is one of the largest in south central Minnesota, shot from the west side of Lake Sisseton, across from Ward Park, in Fairmont.

According to a release, the walking trail along Lake Sisseton will be closed beginning at 8:30 p.m., the morning of July 1.

Because of federal regulations, and to maintain public safety, citizens are asked to stay off the nearby bike/walk trail, or the police will be contacted.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m., boaters are asked that wakes to a minimum, due to fireworks being set off near the shore.

The display will start at approximately 10 p.m. or when darkness/conditions permit.

Beginning at 6 p.m., a salute will be shot every hour, on the hour, as a reminder.

This is the 30th consecutive year the fireworks display will be managed by members of the Fairmont Fire Department.

