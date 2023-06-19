Your Photos
Governor Walz to highlight investments in fishing, outdoor recreation in southern Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz will travel to southern Minnesota to highlight investments made this session...
Governor Tim Walz will travel to southern Minnesota to highlight investments made this session in Minnesota’s $4.4 billion fishing and outdoor recreation industry.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday, June 20, Governor Tim Walz will travel to southern Minnesota to highlight investments made this session in Minnesota’s $4.4 billion fishing and outdoor recreation industry. Governor Walz will fish on Madison Lake and visit a state fish hatchery in Waterville.

This session, Governor Walz signed a $110 million investment in outdoor recreation into law, which will provide funding to improve fishing access and update and modernize public water accesses, state park facilities, and fish hatcheries across the state. The infrastructure bill also includes $25 million to provide updates to aging fish hatcheries and fishing infrastructure across the state.

