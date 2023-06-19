Hwy 14 traffic detours begin today

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - New closures are going into effect today for the ongoing four lane expansion project from New Ulm to Nicollet.

By midafternoon, crews plan to close the existing Highway 14 from Courtland to the New Ulm Quartzite Quarry driveway. There will be no access along Highway 14 until late August in this area.

Residents of Jeremy Drive, Kohn Drive and Hillcrest Lane will have access through the Jeremy Drive intersection to the west along Highway 14 toward New Ulm.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) urges travelers to obey the road signs and not go around barricades.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.