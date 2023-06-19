Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Intersection of Lor Ray Drive, Howard Drive closed for construction

In North Mankato, road crews today will be closing off the intersection of Lor Ray Drive and Howard Drive for a roundabout construction project.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In North Mankato, road crews today will be closing off the intersection of Lor Ray Drive and Howard Drive for a roundabout construction project.

Pedestrians will also not be able to go through the intersection for the duration of the project.

For drivers needing to get to certain places in that intersection, RDO Equipment Incorporated can be accessed from Lor Ray Drive north of the intersection, Arnold’s of Mankato south of the intersection and Fire Station Number 2 can be entered by going west on Howard Dr.

The intersection is scheduled to re-open Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident

Latest News

Reports show scammers have taken advantage of Taylor Swift fans, with some losing as much as...
Minnesota’s AG’s office warns Taylor Swift fans about recent scam cases
FILE - By midafternoon, crews plan to close the existing Hwy 14 from Courtland to the New Ulm...
Hwy 14 traffic detours begin today
St. Peter Chief of Police addresses recent string of area break-ins, burglaries
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 6/19/23
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 6/19/23