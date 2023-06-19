Intersection of Lor Ray Drive, Howard Drive closed for construction

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In North Mankato, road crews today will be closing off the intersection of Lor Ray Drive and Howard Drive for a roundabout construction project.

Pedestrians will also not be able to go through the intersection for the duration of the project.

For drivers needing to get to certain places in that intersection, RDO Equipment Incorporated can be accessed from Lor Ray Drive north of the intersection, Arnold’s of Mankato south of the intersection and Fire Station Number 2 can be entered by going west on Howard Dr.

The intersection is scheduled to re-open Labor Day weekend.

