MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato United SC failed to score in a shut-out loss to MapleBrook Fury SC on Sunday at Scheels Field in Mankato.

The matches lone goal by MapleBrook was scored in the 51st minute on a tap-in goal from NDSU’s Paige Goaley.

