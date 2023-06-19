Minnesota’s AG’s office warns Taylor Swift fans about recent scam cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a warning to Taylor Swift fans (AKA “Swifties”) over the weekend.

Reports show scammers have taken advantage of Swift fans, with some losing as much as $2,500 for tickets that don’t exist or never arrive.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has reportedly received almost 200 complaints nationally, ranging from refund struggles to outright scams.

Attorney General Ellison wants consumers to remember the following rules when purchasing tickets online:

Be sure to buy from a trustworthy website

Always double-check the URL before purchasing online

If unfamiliar with a particular ticket seller, research the seller by going to the Better BBB’s national website

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.