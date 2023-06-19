Your Photos
Minnesota’s AG’s office warns Taylor Swift fans about recent scam cases

Reports show scammers have taken advantage of Taylor Swift fans, with some losing as much as $2,500 for tickets that don’t exist or never arrive.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a warning to Taylor Swift fans (AKA “Swifties”) over the weekend.

Reports show scammers have taken advantage of Swift fans, with some losing as much as $2,500 for tickets that don’t exist or never arrive.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has reportedly received almost 200 complaints nationally, ranging from refund struggles to outright scams.

Attorney General Ellison wants consumers to remember the following rules when purchasing tickets online:

  • Be sure to buy from a trustworthy website
  • Always double-check the URL before purchasing online
  • If unfamiliar with a particular ticket seller, research the seller by going to the Better BBB’s national website.

